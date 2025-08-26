The Buccaneers waived Palmer on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay's decision to part ways with Palmer is somewhat surprising, given that the team projects to be without both Jalen McMillan (neck) and Chris Godwin (PUP-ankle) for at least the first month of the regular season. It's possible that the 2023 sixth-round pick lost out on a roster spot as a result of the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Buccaneers' first two preseason game, though he returned for the team's final exhibition tilt against Buffalo on Saturday, securing one of two targets for 13 yards. If he clears waivers, Palmer seems likely to resurface on the practice squad.