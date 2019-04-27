Trey Pipkins: Joins Chargers offensive line

The Chargers selected Pipkins in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Measuring in at 6-foot-6, 309 pounds, Pipkins is a hulking prospect capable of playing at either tackle position. 2018 starting right tackle Joe Barksdale isn't expected to return this offseason, so Pipkins could be in a position to compete with Sam Tevi and Michael Schofield right away along the right side of the offensive line