site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trey-quinn-comes-off-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Trey Quinn: Comes off COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 22, 2020
at
5:15 pm ET 1 min read
The Jaguars activated
Quinn off the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday.
Quinn is one of 11 players cleared to return from the COVID-19 list for Jacksonville on Thursday. The former Washington player is eligible to immediately resume participating in practice squad activities.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read