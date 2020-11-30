site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trey Quinn: Lands on injured list
RotoWire Staff
Nov 30, 2020
The Jaguars placed
Quinn (hamstring) on the practice squad injured list Monday.
Quinn played five total snaps before suffering a hamstring injury in this past Sunday's loss to the Browns. He'll miss a few weeks of practice as a result, hurting the Jaguars' organizational depth at wide receiver.
