Trey Ragas: Falls back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ragas has reverted back to the Raidrs' practice squad, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Ragas was active for the Raiders' Week 2 victory over the Steelers but did not see any snaps. He will now wait for another opprtunity to get called up to the 53-man roster.
