Sermon (collarbone) is expected to be ready for Ohio State's pro day in the spring, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reports.

The Buckeye running back was injured early in the national championship game, suffering a dislocated SC joint. Sermon had to have his collarbone popped back into place through a non-surgical method and is not able to participate in Senior Bowl practices. Fortunately, Sermon is expected to be good to go for the pro day workout later this spring. Sermon was an effective runner during his time at Oklahoma and Ohio State with a career 6.6 YPC average and 21 touchdowns over 334 attempts. However, injuries were a part of his story as he played a full season just once.