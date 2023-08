The Eagles waived/injured Sermon (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sermon reportedly got injured during Philadelphia's final preseason game, in which he posted a 16-30-1 rushing line while fellow RBs D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott all were rested. Sermon can negotiate an injury settlement with the Eagles and then search for a new team if he passes through waivers unclaimed Wednesday morning.