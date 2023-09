The Eagles waived Sermon (knee) with an injury settlement Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sermon landed on the Eagles' IR list at final cuts ahead of Week 1, but he'll now get a chance to find work elsewhere now that he's healthy. The 2021 third-round pick of the 49ers has 43 career carries for 186 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown across 11 games.