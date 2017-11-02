Trey Williams: Joins Cowboys' practice squad
Williams signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Thursday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Cowboys bring in the NFL journeyman as they prepare for life without Ezekiel Elliott - who will likely begin serving his six-game suspension this week. Williams has spent time with the Cowboys before, as well as stints with the Steelers, Colts and Patriots.
