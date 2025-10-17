Burks signed with Washington's practice squad Thursday.

Burks may need some time to learn the playbook, but he has a chance to be elevated and contribute right away Sunday against the Cowboys, as the Commanders may be severely shorthanded at wide receiver. Noah Brown (groin) is on injured reserve, while there are serious doubts about whether either of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) or Deebo Samuel (heel) will be available. Burks had just 34 receiving yards in five games for the Titans last season.