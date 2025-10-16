Burks is expected to sign with the Commander's practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burks visited with both the Broncos and Commanders this past week, and the 2022 first-rounder appears to have chosen to join Washington as a member of the team's practice squad. Burks could be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's NFC East tilt against the Cowboys, as the Commanders might be without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel), while Noah Brown (groin) is on injured reserve. Burks has accumulated 53 catches (on 92 targets) for 699 yards and one touchdown across 27 regular-season games across his NFL career.