Tennessee waived Burks (collarbone) on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Unless he's claimed off waivers, Burks will be eligible to sign with a new team once he's fully healthy after he spent the first five games of the season on the Titans' injured reserved list while on the mend from a fractured collarbone suffered during training camp. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks was unable to carve out a meaningful role over his three-plus seasons in Tennessee. In 27 career games, the 25-year-old wideout tallied 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown.