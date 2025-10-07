default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tennessee waived Burks (collarbone) on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Unless he's claimed off waivers, Burks will be eligible to sign with a new team once he's fully healthy after he spent the first five games of the season on the Titans' injured reserved list while on the mend from a fractured collarbone suffered during training camp. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks was unable to carve out a meaningful role over his three-plus seasons in Tennessee. In 27 career games, the 25-year-old wideout tallied 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown.

More News