Treylon Burks: Time in Tennessee ends
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tennessee waived Burks (collarbone) on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Unless he's claimed off waivers, Burks will be eligible to sign with a new team once he's fully healthy after he spent the first five games of the season on the Titans' injured reserved list while on the mend from a fractured collarbone suffered during training camp. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks was unable to carve out a meaningful role over his three-plus seasons in Tennessee. In 27 career games, the 25-year-old wideout tallied 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown.
More News
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Cleared for football activities•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Treylon Burks: Waived with injury designation•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Suffers fractured collarbone•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Leaves practice Saturday•
-
Titans' Treylon Burks: Still viewed as key piece•