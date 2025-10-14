Burks visited the Broncos on Tuesday and plans to visit the Commanders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burks suffered a broken collarbone in July and was on the Titans' injured-reserve list before he was waived last week. Burks has first-round draft pick pedigree but failed to live up to the billing in Tennessee. A change of scenery would do him well, and he appears to have plenty of interest as a reclamation project.