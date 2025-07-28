The Titans waived Burks (collarbone) with an injury designation Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Burks suffered a broken collarbone in practice last week, and he'll now head to waivers after the Titans signed fellow WR Ramel Keyton in a corresponding move. If Burks clears waivers, he'll be placed on season-ending injured reserve, where he could then be cut with an injury settlement at a later date. Since being taken with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks has amassed a career receiving line of 53-699-1 on 92 targets across 27 regular-season contests. He's been neither healthy nor productive in Tennessee.