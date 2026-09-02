The Saints signed Welch to the practice squad Wednesday.

Welch made the Saints' initial 53-man roster Sunday but was waived on Monday to make room for additions off waivers. The tight end cleared waivers himself before returning to the team on the practice squad. The tight end was elevated from the practice squad for two games last year and signed with the 53-man roster for a third in early January. Welch played 37 total snaps over the contests and will likely play a similar role for the Saints in 2026.