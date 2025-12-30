Welch reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Welch was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday and played 12 snaps (five on offense, seven on special teams) during Sunday's win over the Titans, though he did not show up on the box score otherwise. Jack Stoll left Sunday's game due to a knee injury and is not expected to play in the Saints' regular-season finale against the Falcons this Sunday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. That makes Welch a top candidate to be elevated to New Orleans' active roster for Week 18.