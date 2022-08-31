site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: trinity-benson-waived-from-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Trinity Benson: Waived from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Lions waived Benson (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Benson will now be free to sign with a new team during the 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old wideout caught six of 14 targets for 76 yards across three preseason contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read