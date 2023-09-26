The Vikings reverted Jackson to their practiced squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jackson was elevated to the active roster for the first time Week 3 and logged one offensive snap along with six special-teams snaps while recording no stats. His elevation came after fellow wideout Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was placed on IR, so Jackson could move up again Week 4 versus Carolina. Even if that's the case, he's unlikely to see much work outside of special teams.