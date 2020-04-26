Trishton Jackson: Joining Rams

Jackson is expected to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson had only 259 receiving yards and two touchdowns in three seasons entering 2019, but he broke out for Syracuse last season with 66 receptions, 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 22-year-old will have to compete for a roster spot come training camp and could be a candidate for the practice squad.