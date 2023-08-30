Jackson has agreed to stay in Minnesota with its practice squad, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
After spending his rookie campaign on the Rams' practice squad, Jackson will now enter his third straight season with the Vikings' practice unit. The 25-year-old pass catcher has yet to suit up for an NFL game, but will continue trying to impress at practice while he awaits the opportunity.
