Jackson joined the Vikings' practice squad Friday.
After being let go by Minnesota earlier in the week, Jackson ultimately cleared waivers and re-signed with the team. He has tallied two receptions for nine yards on four targets in six games this season. He will now be available to provide depth at receiver if needed going forward.
More News
-
Trishton Jackson: Let go by Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Larger role in win•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Joins Minnesota's active roster•
-
Trishton Jackson: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Vikings' Trishton Jackson: Elevated to active roster•