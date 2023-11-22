Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official website reports.
Jackson will now be available to be claimed by the 31 other teams in the league. If the wide receiver enters free agency without a suitor, he'll likely end up re-signing with Minnesota's practice squad.
