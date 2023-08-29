Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jackson spent 2022 on the team's practice squad, and that's likely where he'll end up again if he is to remain with the franchise. The Syracuse product was rumored to be having a strong camp and at one point even earned first-team reps in practice, so a return there seems possible.
