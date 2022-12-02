Vizcaino reverted to the Patriots' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Vizcaino was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 13 and handled two of the Patriots' three kickoffs, with Nick Folk handling the lone onside try and all of the place-kicking responsibilities. Folk wasn't listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, but he did leave a 46-yard attempt short to end the first half, which suggests he may be limited by some underlying issue. If that's the case, Vizcaino would be a candidate for elevation again in Week 14.
More News
-
Patriots' Tristan Vizcaino: Up from practice squad•
-
Tristan Vizcaino: Returns to Patriots•
-
Tristan Vizcaino: Hits open market•
-
Cardinals' Tristan Vizcaino: Makes all five kicks in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Tristan Vizcaino: Kicking for Arizona in Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Tristan Vizcaino: Joining Arizona's active roster•