Tristan Vizcaino: Heading to Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vizcaino was signed to the Vikings' practice squad Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Vizcaino spent training camp in Cincinnati but is now receiving an opportunity in Minnesota. The 24-year-old could make his way to the active roster if Dan Bailey picks up an injury.
