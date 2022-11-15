Arizona released Vizcaino on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After he was signed to the 53-man roster last week, Vizcaino stepped in for Matt Prater (illness/hip) during Sunday's game against the Rams to handle kicking duties for the Cardinals. Vizcaino did his part by converting all five of his kicks, but the Cardinals' decision to release him signals that Prater is expected to be ready to go for the team's Week 11 matchup with the 49ers on Monday night. Arizona replaced Vizcaino on the roster with guard Rashaad Coward.
