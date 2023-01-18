The Cowboys plan to sign Vizcaino to their practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Vizcaino spent the majority of the campaign on New England's practice squad, but he wasn't signed to a reserve/future contract, allowing the Cowboys to add him during their playoff run. Brett Maher missed his first four extra-point attempts before connecting on his final try of the night during Dallas' wild-card win over Tampa Bay, which was really the lone negative for the Cowboys during a blowout win. Head coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coordinator John Fassel both said after the contest that Maher will retain placekicking duties for Sunday's divisional-round matchup in San Francisco, but the signing of Vizcaino will give Dallas some insurance moving forward.