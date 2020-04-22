Play

Vizcaino was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys signed free-agent Greg Zuerlein and also have Kai Forbath on the roster, so it was only matter of time before Vizcaino received the axe. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Washington in 2018 and is still looking to make his NFL debut.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories