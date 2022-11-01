site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tristan-vizcaino-let-go-from-new-england | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Tristan Vizcaino: Let go from New England
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Patriots cut Vizcaino from their practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official site.
Vizcaino will now search elsewhere for kicking opportunities, after he spent two separate stints on New England's practice squad since June in an emergency depth role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read