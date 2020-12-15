site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tristan Vizcaino: Let go from practice squad
The Vikings cut Vizcaino from the practice squad Tuesday.
The Vikings likely will bring in another kicker to add depth behind Dan Bailey, who has been flaky of late. Vizcaino has yet to make his NFL debut since entering the league in 2018.
