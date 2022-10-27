site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tristan Vizcaino: Returns to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 27, 2022
The Patriots re-signed
Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday.
Vizcaino has seven
NFL appearances under his belt between the 49ers and Chargers, and he previously spent time on New England's practice squad this season. He's made nine of 10 field-goal attempts in his career.
