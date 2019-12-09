Vizcaino will try out for the Cowboys on Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vizcaino tried out for the Cowboys a week ago, but the team decided to afford Brett Maher another shot. However, Maher missed another field goal in Thursday's loss to the Bears, so the Cowboys are looking to cut the cord, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Vizcaino hasn't played an NFL game, and he connected on just 12 of 19 field goals and 48 of 51 extra points during his final collegiate season at Washington.