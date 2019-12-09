Tristan Vizcaino: Set for another Dallas tryout
Vizcaino will try out for the Cowboys on Monday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vizcaino tried out for the Cowboys a week ago, but the team decided to afford Brett Maher another shot. However, Maher missed another field goal in Thursday's loss to the Bears, so the Cowboys are looking to cut the cord, according to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Vizcaino hasn't played an NFL game, and he connected on just 12 of 19 field goals and 48 of 51 extra points during his final collegiate season at Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...