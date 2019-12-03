Play

Vizcaino tried out for the Cowboys on Monday, Howard Balzer of BalzerFootball.com reports.

Vizcaino signed a future contract with the Bengals this offseason but failed to crack the 53-man roster. The Washington-product now has a chance to join the Cowboys after Brett Maher struggled with two missed field goals in Thursday's loss to the Bills.

