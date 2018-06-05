Trovon Reed: Waived by Niners
Reed was waived by San Francisco on Monday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Unless there's an undisclosed injury involved, Reed's inability to last long in such an unsettled secondary doesn't bode well for his future in the league. The Auburn product has spent time with a number of teams since going undrafted in 2015, but he's only seen regular-season playing time in 2016 when he appeared in six games with the Chargers.
