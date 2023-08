The Giants waived Brown (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown signed with New York as an undrafted free agent in May. He was waived with an injury designation in mid-August and subsequently reverted to the Giants' IR after going unclaimed off waivers. Now that he's reached an injury settlement with the club, Brown is free to seek an opportunity with another team.