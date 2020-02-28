Troy Dye: Dealing with meniscus injury

Dye played the final four games of his senior season with a partially torn right meniscus, James Crepea of The Oregonian reports.

As a result, Dye will not participate in any on-field drills or tests at the 2020 NFL Combine and will instead attempt to participate at Oregon's Pro Day on Mar. 12. Dye led the Ducks with 84 tackles in 2019, 18 more than the next closest player.