Troy Dye: Proves health via workout
Dye (knee) released video of himself participating in a full workout Thursday, including sprinting drills and bench press reps, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dye played through a broken thumb during the second half of the 2019 season before missing the entire postseason due to a partial meniscus tear in his knee. His workout video serves to alleviate many of the medical concerns that a Pro Day otherwise would have, as he wasn't able to participate in drills at the combine. Dye led Oregon in tackles during all four of his seasons with the team, and he could be in the conversation as a Day 2 draft selection if teams are fully convinced of his health.
