Troy Dye: Targeting Pro Day in March
Dye (knee) aims to participate in drills and tests at Oregon's Pro Day on March 12, James Crepea of OregonLive.com reports.
Dye played through both a broken thumb and a partially torn meniscus during the latter portion of the 2019 season, and he'll be unable to participate in drills at the combine as a result. Full participation in Oregon's upcoming Pro Day would serve to dissuade any lingering concerns about his health. Dye led the Ducks in tackles during all four of his collegiate seasons.
