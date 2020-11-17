Fumagalli reverted to the Broncos' practice squad after recording two receptions for 12 yards (on three targets) during Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Broncos needed depth at tight end with Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) going on injured reserve Nov. 10, thrusting Fumagalli into an immediate offensive role in a pass-heavy game script. The Wisconsin product garnered 12 of Denver's 71 total offensive snaps during the contest, and there remains potential for him to be promoted again ahead of a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins with tight ends Jake Butt (hamstring) and Austin Fort (knee) also residing on IR currently.