Fumagalli became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Broncos didn't tender him a contract, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fumagalli hauled in six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown during his first active NFL campaign with the Broncos in 2019. He then re-signed with Denver last November, after spending time on Houston's practice squad to begin last season. The 26-year-old will now have an opportunity to seek a contract on the open market, though Denver may keep Fumagalli on its short list of potential backup options, should the team's depth at tight end take a hit at any point in 2021.