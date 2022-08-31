site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Troy Fumagalli: Let go by San Francisco
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
9:57 pm ET
The 49ers cut
Fumagalli on Tuesday.
Fumagalli joined San Francisco on a one-year deal in mid-May after missing the 2021 season due to an undisclosed injury. He logged four catches for 36 yards during the preseason but was unable to land a spot on the 49ers' final roster.
