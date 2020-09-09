Fumagalli (abdomen) reached an injury settlement with the Broncos on Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fumagalli was originally placed on injured reserve Sunday but the Broncos ultimately decided to part ways with the second-year tight end. He now has a chance to sign on with another squad, if he can get his abdomen injury cleared.
