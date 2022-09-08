Fumagalli signed a practice-squad contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Fumagalli failed to secure a spot on San Francisco's final 53-man roster after joining the team on a one-year deal in May. The 27-year-old missed the entirety of the 2021 season while on New England's IR with an undisclosed injury, and he recorded 14 career receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns over 19 regular-season games with Denver from 2019 to 2020. Fumagalli should now have a chance to earn a reserve role with a tight-end needy team while working on the 49ers' practice squad.