The Broncos did not tender a contract to restricted free agent Fumagalli, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Fumagalli hauled in six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos during his first active NFL campaign in 2019. He then returned to Denver on Nov. 9 of 2020, after spending a month and a half on Houston's practice squad to begin last season. The 26-year-old will now have an opportunity to seek a contract on the open market, though Denver may retain Fumagalli on its shortlist of potential backup options, should the tight end position be beset with injury as it was in 2020.