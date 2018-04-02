Niklas visited the Patriots on Monday, WEEI.com reports.

Niklas logged 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in 15 games for the Cardinals in 2017. If the 2014 second-rounder does join the Patriots, he'd provide the team with added depth at tight end behind Rob Gronkowski, who is expected back for the 2018 season after having reportedly mulled retirement.

