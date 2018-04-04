Troy Niklas: Joins New England
Niklas agreed Wednesday with the Patriots on a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2014 second-round pick, Niklas was limited by a variety of injuries during his four seasons in Arizona, catching 19 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in only 41 games. Listed at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, he's one of the larger tight ends in the NFL, so he should at least be useful as a goal-line blocker if he stays healthy. Niklas will provide depth behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, though the latter could end up as a cap casualty before Week 1. Regardless, it's hard to envision a scenario in which Niklas is a major part of the New England passing attack.
