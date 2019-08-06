Troy Niklas: Receives injury settlement
The Buccaneers released Niklas (leg) with an injury settlement Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.
Niklas suffered tough luck this offseason, when he sustained a leg injury in the first training camp practice July 29. The 26-year-old was already placed on injured reserve by the Buccaneers, and is now free to sign with any team.
