The Patriots cut Niklas on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Niklas signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April, but the team elected to let him walk Friday to open a roster spot of the signing of wide receiver Paul Turner. Given New England's depth at the position, it was going to be a long shot for him to find a 53-man roster spot, but he will now be free to look into a deal with another club.

