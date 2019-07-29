The Buccaneers waived Niklas (leg) with an injury designation Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran tight end had joined the Buccaneers on the eve of training camp last week, but he sustained a leg injury in Friday's opening practice. Niklas wasn't able to return to the field over the weekend, making him a natural candidate for release when the team needed a roster spot to ink Vincent Testaverde as an extra training camp arm. Niklas primarily profiles as a blocking tight end after recording just 19 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns during his four seasons with the Cardinals between 2013 and 2017.