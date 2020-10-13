Pope reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 26-year-old was promoted as an extra player for Monday Night Football and playing four offensive snaps and nine snaps on special teams. Pope could rejoin the active roster for running back depth later on with Austin Ekeler (hamstring) on injured reserve.
